Judy Kay Bodrero Johnson

March 20, 2020

April 10, 1945 – March 8, 2020 – (age 74)

Judy Kay Bodrero Johnson passed away March 8, 2020 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Services are pending at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com

