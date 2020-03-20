Utah State Athletics announces postponement and cancellation of spring events

Written by Doug Hoffman USU Media Relations
March 20, 2020

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics announced Friday that all of its spring events are either being postponed or canceled, while all team activities including practices, are suspended through at least April 15.

Spring events involving Aggie Athletics that have been canceled include its Football Pro Day, which was scheduled for March 25, its Spring Football Game on April 9, and its Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, which is annually held in April. USU is also postponing its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which was scheduled for April 10, along with its Aggie Road Trips, which occurs in May.

Additionally, all Utah State athletic facilities (Maverik Stadium, the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, the Wayne Estes Center, the Laub Indoor Training Facility and the ICON Sports Performance Center) are closed until further notice.

USU officials will continue to monitor the situation to determine next steps.

Following the NCAA decision to cancel the remaining winter and spring sport championships this year, Utah State and the Mountain West Conference followed suit by canceling its spring sports seasons.

For updates, fans can follow Utah State Athletics at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.