Utah State Athletics announces postponement and cancellation of spring events

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics announced Friday that all of its spring events are either being postponed or canceled, while all team activities including practices, are suspended through at least April 15.

Spring events involving Aggie Athletics that have been canceled include its Football Pro Day, which was scheduled for March 25, its Spring Football Game on April 9, and its Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, which is annually held in April. USU is also postponing its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which was scheduled for April 10, along with its Aggie Road Trips, which occurs in May.

Additionally, all Utah State athletic facilities (Maverik Stadium, the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, the Wayne Estes Center, the Laub Indoor Training Facility and the ICON Sports Performance Center) are closed until further notice.

USU officials will continue to monitor the situation to determine next steps.

Following the NCAA decision to cancel the remaining winter and spring sport championships this year, Utah State and the Mountain West Conference followed suit by canceling its spring sports seasons.

