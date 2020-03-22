Intermountain Healthcare ‘symptom checker’ now available

Screen shot of Intermountain Healthcare's COVID-19 Symptom Checker

LOGAN – An online COVID-19 Symptom Checker launched Thursday by Intermountain Healthcare functions like a chat. It is free.

At the Intermountain Healthcare home page , a chat bubble at the bottom right corner of the screen leads to a character named Scout who asks the questions.

Those using the symptom checker provide answers about their symptoms like exposure to sick people, travel history and age and health complications.

A referral to Intermountain Healthcare’s COVID-19 call center (844-442-5224) might result, depending on the answers. That call will include a chat with a nurse about symptoms, which is also free.

“What we have done here is create a triage tool that’s going to help direct patients, or members of the community, to the right resources for managing COVID symptoms,” said Susan Tew of Intermountain Healthcare’s Office of Consumer Experience during a Friday press conference.

This tool was launched at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Intermountain Healthcare officials said within five hours 2,100 people had accessed it and 96 percent completed the full process.

Orders for COVID-19 tests can be placed by doctors at the call centers if they determine a patient should be tested.

The symptom checker is also available at intermountainhealthcare.org

Another source is the Utah Department of Health’s COVID-19 information line at 800-456-7707.