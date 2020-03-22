Northern Utah students named to Winter Academic All-State

Dozens of Northern Utah high school students were recently recognized for their success in competition, but more importantly, their success in the classroom. The Utah High School Activities Association names Academic All-State Teams in the Fall, Winter and in the Spring.
“Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency,” said Robert C. Huff, UHSAA executive director. “With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.”
Academic All-State awards, presented by Deseret News, are decided by either meeting an index score (that weighs SAT and ACT test scores, in addition to Grade Point Average) or having a 4.0 unweighted GPA. Several students received recognition in multiple categories, including Anne Larsen from Mountain Crest (Vocal and Theatre), Sierra McKellar from Mountain Crest (Vocal and Theatre), Kai Phillips from Mountain Crest (Boys Swimming and Debate/Forensics), Ashley Roberts from Bear River (Girls Basketball and Vocal), Emily Walton from Bear River (Instrumental Music and Vocal), and Phoenix Davis from Green Canyon (Debate/Forensics and Vocal).
The following are lists of students from Northern Utah high schools who made Academic All-State in their respective teams and activities.
DRILL
Allison Illum – Box Elder
Kaitlyn Olson – Mountain Crest
Liberty Hooton – Sky View
Alaine Thomson – Rich
Allison Jarman – Rich
Kya Cluff – Rich
GIRLS SWIMMING
Jessica Coleman – Green Canyon
Madison Hamp – Green Canyon
Dana Kim – Sky View
Katelyn Wallace – Sky View
Sydnee Didericksen – Sky View
BOYS SWIMMING
Benjamin Swenson – Green Canyon
Kai Phillips – Mountain Crest
Daniel Orth – Ridgeline
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Esther Dutson – Box Elder
Jacie Anderson – Box Elder
Jenna Mortensen – Box Elder
Abbie Fuhriman – Bear River
Ashley Roberts – Bear River
Allee McKenna – Green Canyon
Jacie Walker – Green Canyon
Jordyn Thompson – Green Canyon
Kinley Falslev – Green Canyon
Shante’ Falslev – Green Canyon
Ellianna Brown – Rich
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clay Mortensen – Box Elder
Spencer Huff – Box Elder
McKay Yorgason – Green Canyon
Hayden Woolley – Logan
DEBATE/FORENSICS
Brianne Corbridge – Green Canyon
Collin Wiedman – Green Canon
Kaitlyn Hoffman – Green Canyon
Phoenix Davis – Green Canyon
Reagan Lyman – Green Canyon
Haley Stafford – Logan
Taylor Fang – Logan
Kai Phillips – Mountain Crest
Kali Richards – Ridgeline
INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Emily Walton – Bear River
Connor Casselman – Green Canyon
Katelyn Parker – Green Canyon
Katharina Funk – Green Canyon
Cora Edwards – Logan
VOCAL
Ashley Roberts – Bear River
Emily Walton – Bear River
Andie Clegg – Green Canyon
Phoenix Davis – Green Canyon
Ryan Bohman – Green Canyon
Alexander Burn – Mountain Crest
Anne Larsen – Mountain Crest
Avery Wright – Mountain Crest
Carson Slater – Mountain Crest
Ella Morgan – Mountain Crest
Hayden Robbins – Mountain Crest
Macy Miller – Mountain Crest
Sara Poppleton – Mountain Crest
Sierra McKellar – Mountain Crest
Tyce Knudsen – Mountain Crest
THEATRE
Kiersten Langford – Box Elder
Mattie Mecham – Bear River
Rachel Tillotson – Bear River
Anne Larsen – Mountain Crest
Olivia Ellis – Mountain Crest
Sierra McKellar – Mountain Crest
Type Knudsen – Mountain Crest
Ariel Ferre – Ridgeline
Britton Campbell – Ridgeline
Carly Nisbet – Ridgeline
Sydney Pace – Ridgeline
Tyler Rasmuson – Ridgeline
WRESTLING
Isaac Richards – Box Elder
Quinton Knight – Box Elder
Quincy Wildman – Logan
Colton Hislop – Rich