Northern Utah students named to Winter Academic All-State

Dozens of Northern Utah high school students were recently recognized for their success in competition, but more importantly, their success in the classroom. The Utah High School Activities Association names Academic All-State Teams in the Fall, Winter and in the Spring.

“Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency,” said Robert C. Huff, UHSAA executive director. “With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.”

Academic All-State awards, presented by Deseret News, are decided by either meeting an index score (that weighs SAT and ACT test scores, in addition to Grade Point Average) or having a 4.0 unweighted GPA. Several students received recognition in multiple categories, including Anne Larsen from Mountain Crest (Vocal and Theatre), Sierra McKellar from Mountain Crest (Vocal and Theatre), Kai Phillips from Mountain Crest (Boys Swimming and Debate/Forensics), Ashley Roberts from Bear River (Girls Basketball and Vocal), Emily Walton from Bear River (Instrumental Music and Vocal), and Phoenix Davis from Green Canyon (Debate/Forensics and Vocal).

The following are lists of students from Northern Utah high schools who made Academic All-State in their respective teams and activities.

DRILL

Allison Illum – Box Elder

Kaitlyn Olson – Mountain Crest

Liberty Hooton – Sky View

Alaine Thomson – Rich

Allison Jarman – Rich

Kya Cluff – Rich

GIRLS SWIMMING

Jessica Coleman – Green Canyon

Madison Hamp – Green Canyon

Dana Kim – Sky View

Katelyn Wallace – Sky View

Sydnee Didericksen – Sky View

BOYS SWIMMING

Benjamin Swenson – Green Canyon

Kai Phillips – Mountain Crest

Daniel Orth – Ridgeline

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Esther Dutson – Box Elder

Jacie Anderson – Box Elder

Jenna Mortensen – Box Elder

Abbie Fuhriman – Bear River

Ashley Roberts – Bear River

Allee McKenna – Green Canyon

Jacie Walker – Green Canyon

Jordyn Thompson – Green Canyon

Kinley Falslev – Green Canyon

Shante’ Falslev – Green Canyon

Ellianna Brown – Rich

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clay Mortensen – Box Elder

Spencer Huff – Box Elder

McKay Yorgason – Green Canyon

Hayden Woolley – Logan

DEBATE/FORENSICS

Brianne Corbridge – Green Canyon

Collin Wiedman – Green Canon

Kaitlyn Hoffman – Green Canyon

Phoenix Davis – Green Canyon

Reagan Lyman – Green Canyon

Haley Stafford – Logan

Taylor Fang – Logan

Kai Phillips – Mountain Crest

Kali Richards – Ridgeline

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Emily Walton – Bear River

Connor Casselman – Green Canyon

Katelyn Parker – Green Canyon

Katharina Funk – Green Canyon

Cora Edwards – Logan

VOCAL

Ashley Roberts – Bear River

Emily Walton – Bear River

Andie Clegg – Green Canyon

Phoenix Davis – Green Canyon

Ryan Bohman – Green Canyon

Alexander Burn – Mountain Crest

Anne Larsen – Mountain Crest

Avery Wright – Mountain Crest

Carson Slater – Mountain Crest

Ella Morgan – Mountain Crest

Hayden Robbins – Mountain Crest

Macy Miller – Mountain Crest

Sara Poppleton – Mountain Crest

Sierra McKellar – Mountain Crest

Tyce Knudsen – Mountain Crest

THEATRE

Kiersten Langford – Box Elder

Mattie Mecham – Bear River

Rachel Tillotson – Bear River

Anne Larsen – Mountain Crest

Olivia Ellis – Mountain Crest

Sierra McKellar – Mountain Crest

Type Knudsen – Mountain Crest

Ariel Ferre – Ridgeline

Britton Campbell – Ridgeline

Carly Nisbet – Ridgeline

Sydney Pace – Ridgeline

Tyler Rasmuson – Ridgeline

WRESTLING

Isaac Richards – Box Elder

Quinton Knight – Box Elder

Quincy Wildman – Logan

Colton Hislop – Rich