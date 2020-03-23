Authorities report at least 47 virus cases in Idaho

Written by Associated Press
March 23, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho now report 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Blaine County reports the most COVID-19 cases, with 21. Ada County reports 13.

In all, nine counties in the state report at least one case.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

