BRHD specialist thanks the community for its response to COVID-19

A specialist with one of the most important organizations in a situation like we’re having right now, Keith Larsen, emergency services director with Bear River Health District (BRHD), was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday. BRHD started their workday on Monday with news of a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cache County.

“And the individuals’ hospitalized, it was probably travel-related. No evidence of community transmission. So…so far, so good. We’ll just keep an eye on it and steady as she goes,” Larsen said.

He said he has seen residents take the suggestions seriously to avoid groups of 10 or more, stay at home as much as possible and do limited shopping to get groceries or visit the pharmacy.

“I think we’ve seen a great community response. There’s a lot of questions obviously and we get a lot of calls. But we’re doing our best to answer those. It’s been almost humbling because you see companies that are willing to donate and you see folk that are willing to stay at home. This is not a convenient thing…if we ask you to stay at home for 14 days in quarantine is no fun”

But he said he has had people thank him for the privilege. Larsen said it’s been quite overwhelming to see the community response. He said the single most important thing to slow the spread of the disease is to wash your hands regularly.