City announces changes to landfill transactions; green waste season begins; County updates policy

LOGAN – The landfill will remain open to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak but will maintain recommended social distancing to protect the health and safety of everyone. Until further notice, all transactions at the Logan Landfill and Transfer Station Scalehouse will be conducted over the telephone and employees will not be accepting cash payments.

Curbside green waste collection (green can) began weekly collection on Monday, March 23.

Logan City reminds residents that green waste cans are designed for green waste materials only, including: grass, leaves, small branches, and general yard waste less than 4’ in length. No garbage, rocks, dirt or pet waste is allowed.

Green waste can be taken to the Logan City Green Waste Facility (1450 N. 1000 W.) year round for no charge.

For questions on how to sign up to have a green can at your home, call 435-716-9755 or visit www.loganutah.org.

Also, to protect the health and safety of city employees, garbage truck drivers will not collect extra or spilled garbage at this time.

The city is encouraging residents to make sure containers are not overloaded.

Cache County is moving to partial closure status for all county offices. Beginning March 25, access to county buildings will be by appointment only.

County leaders continue to encourage citizens to conduct as much business with the county online as possible.

However, if transactions cannot be completed online, appointments can be made with individual

departments. Please call the department before arriving so accommodations can be made to

allow access and conduct business following the precautionary protocols set by the CDC and the Bear

River Health Department for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders are consulting with the Bear River Health Department (435-792-6500) on an hourly basis and

relying on their well-researched and evaluated information.

It is anticipated that this partial closure will continue through Friday, April 10, 2020.