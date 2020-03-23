Deputies break up event of 200 teenagers near Sky View High School

Sky View High School

SMITHFIELD — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help after it intercepted a large group of teenagers that attempted to gather for a party outside a high school Friday night.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen said school resource deputies learned about the party through social media posts. They were waiting at Sky View High School when the kids started to arrive.

“The kids were going to gather and play a game of Fugitive,” explained Jensen. “The meeting was going to take place at a specific time and deputies were already on scene when the kids started to show up.

“Deputies broke up the group pretty well, but all those kids broke up into smaller groups and dispersed all over the county to still play their game.”

The event was not a Sky View affiliated event, the teenagers had just chosen to meet there. Deputies reported students from all over the valley were in attendance.

Jensen said he understands the frustration for high school kids and others whose lives are being impacted by the threat of COVID-19. He is also concerned that they are not following orders to practice social distancing from Utah’s governor and health officials.

“We are all stuck in this situation together. I have some of the same issues, frustrations and worries that everybody else in the community has. I have parents, and everybody in this community has someone they care for and love, and we should all be respectful and try to keep those vulnerable groups as safe as we can.”

None of the students were issued any tickets or citations during Friday’s event. Deputies just tried to inform the teenagers about the risks they could pose to the community.

Jensen said incidents like Friday night’s also put deputies and public safety responders in danger, who are also concerned and trying to protect their own families and loved ones.

“We do understand the frustration, we do. We just want everybody to be safe. Moving forward, if these things continue, we may look at different options but right now we just want to let these kids know to go back home and be with your families. Think about staying in groups of 10 people or less, think about the public responsibility and your families.”

If parents or community members see similar events being organized, they are asked to contact law enforcement at 435-753-7555.

