Ellen Mary Lou Johnson Downs, 81, passed away March 20, 2020 at the Heritage Home in Preston, Idaho.

She was born May 5, 1938 in Smithfield, Utah the daughter of Andrew Moroni and Mary Barnett Johnson. She graduated from North Cache High School.

She married DeWane Wesley Downs on June 6, 1956 in the Logan Utah Temple. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2001.

She loved to spend time with her family, especially fishing and camping. She also enjoyed traveling. She was very devoted to her husband. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in the Primary and with the Scouts. She was talented at playing the piano and organ.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Vicki (Sid) Thayne of Jerome, Idaho; Bret (Darlene) Downs of Downey, Idaho; Penny (Tony) Chandler of Inkom, Idaho; Mace (Melissa) Downs of Preston, Idaho; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, by five brothers, Frank, LaVor, Dean, Sid, and Dell Johnson; and by a sister, Clois Johnson.

Private family services will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Downey 2nd Ward Chapel, 485 East Center Street, Downey, Idaho. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:30am at the church. Due to Covid-19 and CDC guidelines, only 10 persons will be allowed in the viewing room at a time so please allow for extra time. Interment will be in the Swan Lake Cemetery.

