October 23, 1931 – March 15, 2020 – (age 88)

Frederick Paul Kloepfer, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Burley, Idaho. He was surrounded in the loving presence of his wife and his children and their spouses.

Fred was born October 23, 1931, in Logan, Cache Valley, Utah, to Frederick Joseph and Margaret Ann (Schaub) Kloepfer. He was a 1949 graduate of Logan High School.

Fred was a loving husband to Janet Balling for over 64 years. They were married in the Logan, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 10, 1955, and are the parents of seven children, 37 grandchildren and almost 64 great-grandchildren. Their children by name and their spouses: Susan (Michael) Barclay, Karl (Nadine), Judy (Martin) Barclay, Dixie (Darian) VanGorkum, John (Suzanne), Paul, Larry (Holly).

Fred’s professional career started when he was 18 years old and spanned until he physically couldn’t go to work anymore. His life really was his work and Fred absolutely loved what he did. After he graduated high school, he worked for his father’s company, Kloepfer Sand and Gravel, in Logan, Utah. Just five years later, at the age of 23, he moved to Paul, Idaho to establish his own business, Kloepfer Concrete. Fred worked very hard and with the assistance of many great employees, built a business that currently employs and blesses many families in the community. In 1986, Kloepfer Concrete extended its ready-mix division to Twin Falls. Later, in 1998, the business made another expansion which included asphalt and paving now servicing the Magic Valley area.

Fred’s interests always revolved around his family. Together they loved to go boating, camping, hunting, snowmobiling and many other activities. If you ever sat down and had a conversation with Fred, the conversation would always go back to cars he has owned, how much he loved his beautiful wife and, of course, he could always talk about his business. Fred’s membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has always been an important part of his life and values.

Fred was preceded in death by his son, Paul Harold Kloepfer; granddaughter, Alisa Joy Kloepfer; parents, Frederick and Margaret Kloepfer; and siblings: Gladys, Eldon, Margaret, Anna Faye, Leona, Constance, Karl and Owen.

Fred is survived by his wife, Janet (Balling) Kloepfer; his six children; and his two sisters, Janice Blanchard and Geneva Manaton.

The family of Fred would like to thank the staff at Minidoka Home Health Care, Pomerelle Place and Harrison’s Hope for the loving care that they gave to our husband and father.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government, the Kloepfer family will have a private viewing followed by burial at the Paul Cemetery. When permitted, a public memorial service will be held at the Paul Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital or other means.

In lieu of flowers, the Kloepfer family would like to direct all memorial contributions to Emma Krall who was born with congenital complications. Emma is a great-granddaughter of Fred and is the daughter of Rachael and Dustin Krall.

For more information about Emma visit: tinyurl.com/s8fusyg

To donate visit: tinyurl.com/r2bztng

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rasmussenfuneralhome.com