Glen Dean Grunig passed from this life on March 22, 2020 at his home with his wife and children by his side.

Glen was born to Lorain Henry Grunig and Sophia Henrietta Young on July 16, 1938. He married Judy Anne Rasmussen on September 17, 1960 and later was sealed on April 28, 1979 in the Logan Utah temple.

Glen was preceded in death by his Mother, Father and his seven siblings; Robert, Harold, Janice, Marial, Frank, Richard and Barbara.

Glen and Judy were blessed with 5 children; Brett (Tonya), Patricia (Jay), Deborah (Bruce), Tamara (Shawn) and MaryLynn (Brandon).

They made their home in Montpelier, Idaho on the original homestead of his grandparents Godfrey Grunig.

Glen enlisted in the army shortly after high school. He was honorably discharged in June of 1963 and remained active in the Army Reserve for 8 more years. He worked for Central Farmers, Union Pacific Railroad then moved on to Kemmerer Coal where he later retired in 2003.

Glen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a love for horses, ranching and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many, many friends.

In March of 2016, Glen was inducted into the Easter Idaho Horseman’s Hall of Fame. This was a great honor for Dad.

Heaven gained a True Cowboy today.

We Love You Dad

Due to circumstances at hand there will be no viewing and a Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00am for family members only. A live stream of the service can be found on Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Facebook page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com