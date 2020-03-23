February 4, 1942 – March 21, 2020 – (age 78)

Kathy (Betty) Anderson Webb returned to be with her Heavenly Father and her loving husband on March 21, 2020 in Hyrum, Utah.

Kathy was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Ralph and Myrtle Anderson. She was the second child of 11 and grew up in Utah and Idaho.

She married Blaine M. Egbert and together they had Rick, Johnnie, Randy and Debra and were later divorced.

She was married to Larry J. Webb for 42 wonderful years who preceded her in death just a short time ago, a very loving husband and man.

Kathy was very active and loved to work. She has been working since the age of 13. She had a variety of jobs, including managing a Hallmark store, a zoo, and a bakery. She recently was a cook at Millville Elementary that she attended as a child.

She lived in many states including Utah, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho and then back to Utah where she wanted to grow old with Larry and be with her sisters and brothers.

She loved to bake and loved anything sweet. She really had a sweet tooth and always said that she would rather have a donut over a steak any day.

Later in life, she started to crochet not knowing how much she would love it and it eventually took over much of her spare time.

She loved gardening and watching it grow. She would sit outside for hours with Larry simply watching the hummingbirds fly and listening to the birds sing.

Kathy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in many callings and loved them all especially teaching primary. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also very proud to be the Den Mother in the Boy Scouts for her three boys.

Her two favorite places to visit were the Oregon Coast to see the ocean and West Yellowstone to see the animals and be with nature.

Kathy loved her kids and her grandchildren- she would do anything and everything for them. They were her entire life and she made sure everyone knew it.

Kathy is survived by her sons Rick Egbert of Bozeman, Montana, Johnnie Egbert of Hyrum, Utah, Randy (Mickie) Egbert of Mapleton, Utah and Debra (Scott) Leven of Logan, Utah and 4 step-children. She has 25 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and expecting 2 more. She also has 1 great-great grandchild.

Kathy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. We will miss her tremendously but she will always remain in the hearts of all that knew her.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Hyrum Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah. Due to COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, please bring your own chair to graveside, limit handshakes, and stay home if you are sick.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com