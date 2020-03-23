September 21, 1925 – March 11, 2020 – (age 94)

Patricia Grace Bahler passed away March 11, 2020, at the age of 94.

She was born on September 21, 1925, in Neenah, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Estelle McCrary. Her father was a dentist who trained at Northwestern University in Chicago. Her Mother was a homemaker who also assisted in the dental office.

Pat grew up in Neenah with a younger sister Ruth. She was on the high school swim team, and enjoyed life-guarding at a newly built pool complex in her neighborhood. Following high school, she attended Beloit College, transferring for her sophomore year to the University of Wisconsin, Madison from which she graduated with a major in art.

She met her husband, Thomas Lee Bahler, at the University Presbyterian Church where Tom was the organist. They married and moved to Logan in 1949 after Tom completed his PhD studies and accepted a faculty position at Utah State University. Pat volunteered at the Logan Presbyterian Church and provided flower arrangements from her garden for the sanctuary.

She also enjoyed cooking for friends and family with produce from their extensive garden. She and Tom were avid Bridge players and belonged to several duplicate and other bridge/dinner groups. She was also a longstanding member of the Logan knitters club.

In 1967 Pat obtained a nursing degree from Weber State University and worked for many subsequent years at the Logan Hospital Surgery unit. She ended her career as a charge nurse at Sunshine Terrace.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Tom (2004) and is survived by her son, David Bahler, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and daughter, Kathy Roark, Nordland, Washington. She is also survived by her grandsons, Conor Roark and Liam Bahler, granddaughter Teresa Roark, and great-granddaughter Genevieve Roark.

A memorial and life celebration will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Logan Audubon Society or Logan Presbyterian Church.