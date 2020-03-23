Sherry Jean Lee Lowe

April 13, 1932 – March 15, 2020 – (age 87)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and sister in the gospel, Sherry, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

Born April 13, 1932 in Monroe, Utah, to Orson Ardell and Ruth Anderson Lee. Sherry graduated from South Sevier High in 1950 then attended Snow College.

She married Bud Edward Lowe December 20, 1952 in Monroe, later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple June 27, 1958 blessing their posterity ever after.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 24th Ward, serving faithfully until the end. Her talents were varied and refined.

She loved flora, colors, writing, music, creating, sewing, cooking and decorating, excelling in them all. She abounded in love, especially for her posterity. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her husband, four children; Janis (Terry) Portrey, Ruth (Dennis) Moody, Greg (Kathy) Lowe, Jeff (Linda) Lowe; 16 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Kent, Bonnie Baker, Duane, Brant; two daughters; Sherin Kay, Julie Ann; and a great-grandchild, Katrina J. Walters.

Funeral services will be private, but a live stream and/or Facebook stream will be available March 25, 2020 check the funeral chapel for details. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com