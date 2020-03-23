Third coronavirus case detected in Cache County

LOGAN – Included in the Utah Department of Health’s Monday update of coronavirus cases — which now total 257 in Utah — is a new confirmed case in Cache County involving an individual over 60 years of age.

That brings to four the total of COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District (BRHD), one in Box Elder County and three in Cache County.

BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge said the new Cache County patient is currently hospitalized. She said the new patient appears to have been exposed to the virus while traveling.

Consistent with BRHD policy, individuals who may have had close contact with confirmed cases will be notified by the health department.

Monday’s UDOH report indicated 5,048 people in Utah have been tested for the coronavirus. State epidemiologist Angela Dunn said University of Utah Health confirmed it would be able to conduct up to 1,500 tests in a day in a drive-thru system.

She said there are types of gatherings that should be avoided because of the pandemic and that the mass welcoming of Latter-day Saint missionaries at Salt Lake International Airport Sunday was regrettable.

The following resources are available from the World Health Organization about how to protect yourself during the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public