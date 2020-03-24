Cache Makers still going during the crisis

Cache Makers has sponsored worker spaces that they’ve created for children in 4-H. They’ve also sponsored competitions and projects. One project they were involved with recently was to create a new bill for Bruce the Goose using 3-D printing. But like everyone else, they have had to adapt because of the pandemic. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Ari Gammon told us what they’ve been doing during the crisis.

“We’ve actually been putting some STEM kits together and parents can come pick those up Wednesday, Thursday or Friday by appointment only, of course because we’re trying to keep everything and everybody safe. They can make those appointments through emailing us at coordinator@cachemakers.org”

Gammon told us what a STEM kit is.

“So the STEM kits range from different things…Science, technology, engineering, arts or math..or STEAM. And they’re just these kits that we have with different activities for all the kids. We have Tissue-paper balloons, where they can make a balloon out of tissue paper, and they can actually light the balloon and it will fly in the sky. There’s what we call the 7 Stem kits where it’s a brown bag that has some instructions of some materials you need to get. And then there’s some challenge that the kids can do”

Gammon said they also have Bernina sewing machines and if anyone would like to borrow one, along with that they also have quilts for a service project. So if anyone would like to make a quilt they can also get the sewing machine along with it if they don’t have one. You can get more information at cachemakers.org. You can hear the podcast of the interview at kvnutalk.com