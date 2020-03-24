Congressional candidate racks up local endorsements

Utah Agriculture Commissioner Kerry Gibson of Ogden has tossed his hat into the ring for the Utah 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

OGDEN – One week into the now official race for the seat in Utah’s 1st Congressional District, candidate Kerry Gibson of Ogden has launched a broadside of more than 30 political endorsements from influential Cache County residents.

Locals giving the nod to Gibson’s candidacy include one state senator, four Utah representatives, nine Cache County officials and three Cache Valley mayors.

“I am both humbled and honored to have this strong show of support from Cache County,” Gibson said. “These are top-notch individuals that we are excited to have on our team.”

A native of Weber County, Gibson was raised on a family dairy farm. He is a graduate of Utah State University who has owned and operated several small businesses. Gibson describes himself as a fiscal and social conservative who believes in limited federal government and local management of land and resources.

Gibson is now Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. His previous political experience includes three terms in the Utah House of Representatives starting in 2004, where he served as chair of the Natural Resources Appropriations Committee; two terms on the Weber County Commission starting in 2010; and, service as Deputy Commission of the Utah Department of Natural Resources in 2018.

Local endorsements recently announced by Gibson include the support of State Senator Scott Sandall and State Representatives Joel Ferry, Casey Snider, Val Potter and Dan Johnson.

From the county level, endorsements came from Cache County Executive Craig Buttars, Sheriff Chad Jensen, County Attorney James Swink and council members Karl Ward, David Erickson, Jon White, Gordon Zilles, Barbara Tidwell and Paul Borup.

Local mayors giving Gibson the nod are Matt Leak of Cornish, Jeff Young of Richmond and David Wood of Amalga.

Cache Valley business leaders supporting Gibson’s candidacy include Paul Davis of Northern Tile, Alan Lower of Lower Foods, Mike Hall of Zions Bank, Larry W. Miller of L.W. Miller Transportation, Larry Bradley of Abode Realty and Brent Dyer of Dyer Financial.

Other Gibson supporters include Darrell Gibbons, Clark Israelsen, Steve Edwards, Jeff and Heidi Hall, Matt and Desiree Hennessy, Chris and Laurie Chambers, Jason and Janell Hall, Sierra Nelson and Mark Gibbons.