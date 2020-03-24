September 9, 1939 – March 23, 2020 – (age 80)

Our loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend, Donna Mae Jorgensen Hurst, 80, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born on September 8, 1939 in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of C. Allen and Mae Rawlins Jorgensen. She attended Valley Elementary in Huntsville, Utah, and graduated from Weber High School and Utah State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics.

Donna married her sweetheart, Robert Nielsen Hurst on June 2, 1961 in the Logan Temple.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Relief Society, Young Women and the Cub Scouts. She also was a member of the Young Homemakers of America.

Donna made dolls for years, loved to sew and square dance with Bob. She loved visiting Yellowstone and Disneyland, if she could of, she would have lived there. She also was a veracious Utah State Aggie Basketball and Football Fan and loved scrap booking. She also loved being with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Robert; five children, Lorie (Michael) Jeppesen; Bryan (Kathy) Hurst; Bradley (Stacy) Hurst; Bruce (Tami) Hurst; Kelly (Minerva) Hurst; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ruth Hamblin and brother, Allen R. Jorgensen, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 as a Private service. If you would like to see the service live please email to mandy@gfc-utah.com for the code.

A viewing will take place at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, where there will be a “drive-by” viewing of Donna from 5:00 – 7:00pm, please use the West Entrance of the funeral chapel. Interment will be in the Huntsville Cemetery, Huntsville, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com