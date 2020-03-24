Idaho Board of Education orders schools closed statewide

Written by Rebecca Boone - Associated Press
March 24, 2020
Donned in personal protective equipment, medical personnel work Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, outside of St. Luke's Magic Valley's quick care entrance in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Drew Nash/Times-News via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has ordered that public schools be closed statewide until at least April 20 in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The State Board made the announcement Monday, just a short time after Idaho Gov. Brad Little said during a press conference that he was declining to make any statewide closure or shelter-in-place orders.

Also Monday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has enacted a social distancing order, requiring Boise businesses and venues to keep groups of people to fewer than 10 at least 6 feet away from each other. There have been more than five dozen confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho.

