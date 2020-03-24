Logan students recognized as Sterling Scholar runners-up

LOGAN – The Sterling Scholar program, now in its 48th year, annually recognizes senior high school students throughout Utah who excel in more than a dozen different categories. Finalists for each school were selected by a panel of judges earlier this year and then went on to compete on a more regional level. The state is broken up into five different regions with winners and runners-up announced just last week. Students from Cache and Box Elder counties competed in the Wasatch Front Region, while students from Rich County competed in the Northeast Region.

Two students from Logan High School received runners-up accolades: Taylor Fang for English and Laurie Reeve for Computer Technology. Both students will receive $1,000 scholarships in addition to scholarship opportunities from colleges and universities.

Fang was also recently recognized by the Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State team for her academics and achievements in Forensics and Debate. Last summer, Fang was recognized as one of five teens across the country as a National Student Poet.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the annual awards ceremony regularly scheduled for March 19 was canceled and students were instead informed via email.

The following is a list of nominees from each area high school who competed in this year’s Sterling Scholars program in 14 different categories (Business and Marketing, Computer Technology, Dance, English, Family and Consumer Sciences, Instrumental Music, Mathematics, Science, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education, Social Science, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics, Visual Arts, Vocal Performance and World Languages):

Bear River High School: Tamsyn Brown, World Languages; Kamrin McNeill, Family and Consumer Sciences; Emily Duncan, Mathematics; Tucker Porter, Computer Technology; Rachel Tillotson, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Peri Maynard, Social Science; Kelby Avery, Instrumental Music; Carly Randall, Vocal Performance; Brandi Olsen, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Shaelyn Stephens, Business and Marketing; Mattie Mecham, English; Brooklyn Stevenson, Science; Natalie Arteaga, Visual Arts; Hadlee Woodward, Dance.

Box Elder High School: Chance McKay, Computer Technology; Rebekah Bennett, English; Dallin Smith, Instrumental Music; Isaac Richards, Mathematics; Megan Haynie, Science; Esther Dutson, World Languages; Abby Firth, Dance; Lindy Price, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Sydnee Forsgren, Family and Consumer Sciences; Amalia Sepulveda, Social Science; Jesse Thompson, Visual Arts; Kiersten Langford, Vocal Performance; Aleda Boyce, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Simone Hirsch, Business and Marketing.

Green Canyon High School: Joshua Hansen, Science; Reagan Lyman, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Andrew Fowles, Instrumental Music; Iliana Sevilla, Family and Consumer Sciences; Justin Hunt, Business and Marketing; Phoenix Davis, Social Science; Jackson Brough, Computer Technology; Megan Groll, English; Kaledon Grandy, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Lauren Watts, Visual Arts; Benjamin Swenson, World Languages; Allee McKenna, Mathematics; Sam Teuscher, Vocal Performance; Brianne Corbridge, Dance.

InTech Collegiate High School: Wyatt Brannon, Science; Shari Linares, Social Science; Jayse Hall, Computer Technology.

Logan High School: Laurie Reeve, Computer Technology; Marilyn Chavez, World Languages; Taylor Fang, English; Savannah Buttars, Family and Consumer Sciences; Alivia Erickson, Mathematics; Haley Stafford, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Lydia Semadeni, Vocal Performance; Hsar Sar Lwin, Visual Arts; Jake Anderson, Instrumental Music; Brooklyn Williams, Dance; Abigail Blanchard, Science; Samantha Eliason, Social Science; Braden Shaffer, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Jaren Cox, Business and Marketing.

Mountain Crest High School: Trenton Douglass, Visual Arts; Breyden Summers, Computer Technology; Chance Robinson, Science; Taylor Maughan, Social Science; Samuel Fletcher, Business and Marketing; Anne Marie Larsen, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Eleanor Nelson, Mathematics; Morgan Swanson, English; Sierra McKellar, Vocal Performance; Alexia Kenworthy, World Languages; Kylie Chambers, Family and Consumer Sciences; Macy Miller, Instrumental Music; Reagan Watrin, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Kaitlyn Olson, Dance.

Rich High School: Hailey Davis, Family and Consumer Sciences; Sydney Hatch, Agriculture Science; Kyler Wilson, Science; Allison Jarmin, Mathematics; Kya Cluff, Vocal Performance; Elliana Brown, Social Science; Taylor Jacobson, General.

Ridgeline High School: Alison Gordon, Vocal Performance; Collin Simon, Mathematics; Kali Richards, World Languages; Ben Woodland, Business and Marketing; Tyler Rasmuson, Visual Arts; Jade Wimmer, Dance; Samantha Fronk, Science; Erica Francis, Social Science; Ashley Jackman, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Eliza Dushku, Family and Consumer Sciences; Heather Nelson, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education; Erin Baer, English; Addison Line, Instrumental Music.

Sky View High School: Anna Hooley, Family and Consumer Sciences; Emily Coombs, Business and Marketing; Jadyn Littlefield, Instrumental Music; Liberty Hooton, Dance; Addie Hall, English; Lucas Larsen, Social Science; Jayden Jones, Science; Brookie Anderson, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Dana Kim, Mathematics; Skye Mortensen, Visual Arts; Gisselle Aguirre, World Languages; Madelyn Hamilton, Vocal Performance.

There were over 1,000 nominees from nearly 100 high schools throughout the state. The Deseret News and KSL developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding seniors and award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.