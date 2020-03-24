Lyle Hillyard announces re-election campaign for Senate District 25

LOGAN – Citing a desire to resolve tax issues facing Utah and continue working in the area of public education, Lyle Hillyard is seeking another four year term in Senate District 25.

For the past 40 years, Hillyard has been serving in the legislature and believes his experience is key to getting things done.

“I feel that my extensive budget experience and historical knowledge of the legislative process will allow me to continue to be an effective advocate for northern Utah and Cache Valley,” he said in a statement.

Hillyard recently chaired the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force in an attempt to reorganize Utah’s tax code and fix systemic imbalances. SB2001 was the result and attempted fix.

The bill, which passed in a special legislative session in December 2019, lowered the state income tax from 4.95% to 4.66% and offered tax breaks for low- to moderate-income residents. The package also added the sales tax to some service-based businesses and increased the sales tax on gas and unprepared food.

The measure, which received mixed reviews, was repealed during the first week of the 2020 legislative session after Utah voters gathered enough signatures on a referendum to challenge the bill.

“We are back at square one,” Hillyard stated during a recent interview on KVNU’s For the People Program.

“The senate leadership came to me and said we really need you back in the leadership. You understand the budget, you understand revenue flows and we need to solve this problem,” he said. “We were able to get through another year because of some reserves, but it’s a long term problem we have to face. I would like to help solve that.”

For the past four years, Hillyard has chaired the Senate Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I feel really good about what we’ve done the last four years, not only in increased funding, but how we are spending money,” he said.

Hillyard admitted the challenge moving forward will be what happens with the economy in the wake of recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m holding my breath right now,” he said.

Hillyard is a founding partner at Hillyard, Anderson & Olsen law offices. For more information visit hillyard4senate.com.