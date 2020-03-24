The fourth case of coronavirus found in Cache County

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department Tuesday announced the fifth case of coronavirus within the department’s three-county district. It is the fourth in Cache County with the other in Box Elder County.

The latest case involves an individual between 18-60 years old. BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge said the case is travel-related and the person is now isolated at home.

All five confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District have been recorded in the last week and all resulted from travel exposure.

Comments from the community to BRHD through social media indicate many are concerned Cache County residents are not taking the pandemic seriously enough.

“The Bear River Health Department is urging the community to take the Governor’s orders seriously,” said Budge. “We all must do our part to reduce the spread of the disease.

“Daily we receive feedback from citizens who are concerned that many individuals and businesses feel they are immune to the disease. We must take responsible actions to protect ourselves and others.”

Health officials have prescribed the practice of social distancing and staying home, leaving only for essential reasons.

Those with questions about testing for the coronavirus are encouraged to talk to their health care provider.

The BRHD’s involvement begins when tests come back positive which triggers an investigative process.

Local Intermountain Healthcare spokesperson Sarah Beth Fitzgerald said the North Cache Valley Instacare provides a drive through facility for COVID-19 testing. She said the ER is available for testing but is primarily for urgent cases.

“You do need to call beforehand, before you get tested,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s really a matter of safety for us because we need to be prepared to receive anybody who is eventually a COVID-19 patient and making sure we have a heads up that our caregivers have the proper personal protective equipment to receive a potential COVID-19 positive.”