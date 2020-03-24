Trudy Louise Rich Young, 74, passed away on March 19, 2020, in Ogden, Utah following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on October 1, 1945, to Morris Shepherd Rich and Bessie Louise Larsen in Clinton, Oklahoma.

She was married to Scott Ian Young in the Logan Temple in October 1966.

She attended Utah State University and worked in USU’s extension office in Weber County for several years. She retired from there.

Trudy was a loving, sweet and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helped them to get to know each other through several family parties. She had the ability to make everyone she met smile. She enjoyed coordinating the USU auto shows in Ogden, Utah for a few years.

Trudy is survived by her husband, Scott, and their sons, Trevor, Darren, Loren, Ryan, 14 grandchildren, her brother Morris S. Rich Jr. and her sister Elizabeth Rich Porter. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Our family would like to thank those at Avamere at Mountain Ridge who cared for Trudy.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, Private family graveside services will be held at Leavitt’s Mortuary and Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah on March 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at leavittsmortuary.com