Wellsville woman arrested after allegedly trying to strangle young girl

Booking photo for Bessie A. Silva (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Wellsville woman is in jail facing charges that she tried to strangle a young child. Bessie A. Silva was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail Saturday night.

Silva was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. She was charged with two counts of inflicting serious physical injury, a second-degree felony; child abuse, a class A misdemeanor, and, intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of two children that allegedly had multiple injuries, sustained during an incident with Silva Friday night. The occurrence was reported by the children’s grandmother.

The 7-year-old girl told deputies that Silva hit, scratched and slapped her, and also punched her brother in the stomach. The girl had scratches, bruises and signs of strangulation.

The boy alleged that Silva became furious with him and his sister, while they were arguing with each other over an electronic device. A fight occurred when the children’s grandmother intervened, trying to protect the children.

Silva told deputies she didn’t remember abusing the children or fighting with their grandmother. She claimed that she had been drinking earlier, and because of her diabetes combined with alcohol, she sometimes forgets things.

During Monday’s arraignment, Silva was read the charges against her and given a public defender. She is being held in jail on $15,000 bail and will appear again in court March 30.

