May 24, 2016 – March 20, 2020 – (age 3)

Charlee Blake Winward, age 3, passed away quietly in the arms of her mommy and daddy after a valiant battle with Late Infantile Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born, May 24, 2016 to her parents, Bryan Winward and Becky Smith.

Charlee loved everyone she ever met, loved to give kisses and say, “I wuv you.” She touched the lives of thousands of people across the world and many followed her amazing life on “Charlee’s MLD Journey” Facebook page.

Before she lost her ability to walk, talk and eat, she always thanked everyone. She would thank the nurses after they poked her with needles for blood draws. With big alligator tears in her eyes she would politely say, “t’ank you.” The last 93 days of Charlee’s little life she was on hospice care.

She loved her big brother Easton. There may have been 14 years between them, but they had a special bond. She got so excited when he walked through the door and was always curious to see what he was doing.

Charlee loved to hear her “daddio” say, “Charlee, I am your father” in his perfect Darth Vader voice, and she attempted her own Darth Vader voice right back. She was a thrill-seeker and loved the Disney World roller-coasters during her Make-A-Wish trip.

Some of her favorite things were the “Baby Shark” song, dinosaurs, animals, bugs, jumping on the “twampoween,” and her family. But she developed a special obsession with flamingos (“mingos”). Flamingos quickly filled every inch of her world. We called her our “mingo.” She was truly a “mingo in a flock of pigeons.” Tracy Aviary was kind enough to give Charlee a VIP day where she got to sit with the flamingos and feed them.

She loved the moon, and often stretched her hands to the night sky saying, “ho’d it?” She loved all fruit, especially blueberries, mandarin oranges and apples. Her doggies, Dozer and Kizzy are deeply missing her dinner-time hand-outs.

She is survived by her parents, Bryan Winward and Becky Smith; big brother, Easton Bassett; maternal grandparents, Teri Lyn Thompson Arnold (Brian); paternal grandparents, Kimberly Doney Maughan (Tom); great grandmothers, Bonnie Winward, JoAnn Thompson, Viva Smith; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Alma Blake Winward, and Kirk Ingram Smith.

A private family viewing will take place, Friday, March 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A second invitation-only family viewing will take place Saturday, March 28, 11:00 – 11:45am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Providence Stake Center, 180 South 485 West, Providence, Utah; followed by an invitation-only private family funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights, Utah.

The family requests strict social distancing be observed at all events. The funeral services will be broadcast live on Zoom.us for the public at https://churchofjesuschrist.zoom.us/j/726710841. The meeting ID is 726-710-841.

Special thanks to Primary Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the wonderful care of the Intermountain Home Care and Hospice team. Deep appreciation is extended to all those who have donated time, money, and love during Charlee’s Journey.

Due to Covid-19, a public memorial of Charlee’s life will be announced and celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Foundation, https://mldfoundation.org/donations.php. Donations by check may be mailed to: MLD Foundation, 21345 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR 97068

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net