February 27, 1938 – March 24, 2020 – (age 82)

Donna Rae Christoffersen 82, of Logan, Utah, passed away at home on March 24, 2020, in Wellsville, Utah.

She was born February 27, 1938, in Logan Utah to Ray Soren Miller and Dona B. Powell. She drew heavily upon the strength of her parents and respected their dedication to strong family ties.

Donna was the eldest child in her family and had three siblings; Karen Miller Taggart (Dennis), Jolene Miller Heaps (Lynn) and Scott L. Miller (Cherilyn).

She was raised and attended schools in Logan. Donna loved reading, sports, friends and family gatherings.

Donna married Wendell Poppleton Stuart in 1953 and had three children whom she loved. Debra Stuart (Robert) Haas, Wendy Stuart (DuWayne) Dahle, and Brett (Leila) Stuart. She enjoyed being outdoors and taught her children how to snow ski at Beaver Mountain. Bear Lake was a summertime favorite and bathing in the sun before we knew about the dangers of sun tanning and rubbing baby oil mixed with iodine all over us.

She later married Dee Christoffersen in 1977 and enjoyed camping and hosting family at her favorite retreat at Cub River, Idaho. She never tired of spending time along the river bank relaxing around the fire and listening to the sounds of the river flow.

Donna was a hard worker she worked at the bean fields as a youth, the Bluebird Restaurant, running a department at Penney’s Department Store, and Al’s Sporting Goods. Donna worked most of her years at Logan City and retired after working 30 years. She was appointed City Treasurer in 1969 and was the only female department head. She was a loyal dedicated public servant and had many wonderful associations there.

Donna is survived by her children, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren whom she was very proud of and greatly loved. Robert S Haas, Haley Christopherson, Kristen Black, Matthew Haas, Brandon Dahle, Andrea Walsh, Kelsey Yearsley, and Travis Stuart. She was blessed with 19 great-grandchildren with one to arrive any day that she hoped to see. She was preceded in death by her husband Dee Christoffersen, parents Ray and Donna Miller, and her sister Jolene Heaps.

Donna was a person who loved her friends. She was loyal and faithful and gained strength and joy from all her associations. She was unfailingly optimistic wishing to live to 100 years old despite all her physical handicaps. She was always hopeful and positive, an example of humility and charity. She had incredible perseverance and determination against all odds. She was living with her eldest daughter Debra until her passing.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints and received all her endowments. She had a strong testimony and always taught her children that she had faith in the atonement of Christ.

Our family wishes to give a special thank you to the staff of Logan Regional Hospital.

Viewing for family members on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, at 12:00 noon in the Logan City Cemetery.

