July 26, 1931 July 26, 1931

March 23, 2020

Faun Gilbert Herd, 88; of Logan, Utah passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Faun was born on July 26, 1931 in Fairview, Idaho the daughter of Frank James and Matilda Barlow Gilbert. She was raised in Fairview on the family cattle farm and graduated from Preston High School. She also attended Brigham Young University.

Faun married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Herd, on January 10, 1951 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. They began their married life in Preston, Idaho and then moved to Soda Springs, Idaho in 1956. She moved to Logan, Utah after Bob’s passing.

She was the backbone of many family ventures – bookkeeper at Herd’s Chevron and the family newspaper delivery business, Receptionist and then Realtor at Herd’s Realty, and Sales Associate at Herd’s Rentals. She also worked as an AVON representative and a bookkeeper for some dental practices in town.

She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities – visiting teacher, choir director, stake Relief Society President, stake missionary at the county jail, and stake MIA presidency to name just a few.

She had a beautiful alto voice and sang for many years with a women’s chorus called the Harmonaires.

She loved gardening, music, flowers, camping, spending time with the family, and cheering for the Utah Jazz. On holidays, she enjoyed gathering the family together to sing while she played the piano.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Bob, her parents, and four siblings – Wilma, Thelma, Barlow and Portia.

She is survived by her six children: Jamie and Brent Andersen of Rigby, Idaho; Robert Reid and Karen Herd of Smithfield, Utah; Neil Gilbert and Christine Herd of Moses Lake, Washington; Barbara and Brent Baugh of Bear River City, Utah; Lorraine and Ron Myers of Soda Springs, Idaho; and Sandra and Kerry Schwartz of Lehi, Utah – and one brother, Bruce Kae Gilbert of Fairview, Idaho. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 77 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Pioneer Valley Lodge and Legacy House of Logan for their tender care.

In light of restrictions in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at simsfh.com