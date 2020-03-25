Latter-day Saint Church announces the complete closure of temples worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the full closure of all its temples Wednesday night, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. The shutdown involves the temporary suspension of all ceremonies including marriages, at the Logan and other temples worldwide.

In a press release, the Church’s First Presidency said the decision to close the temples was made after prayerful consideration and the desire to be responsible global citizens. It provided no time table for when they would be reopened.

The announcement came two weeks after the faith began closing some foreign temples around the world and limiting the use of others to living ordinances only, such as marriages. The temple in Bountiful was also closed earlier this week after church officials learned that a man who died from the coronavirus, had visited there the week before his diagnosis.

Those who had appointments already for living ordinances will be contacted by temple staff to notify them of the closures. They will then be able to reschedule when the temples resume activity.

The press release concluded, “This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen. Please be assured of our sincere love and appreciation for your devotion and faith.”

During the last two weeks, the Church has suspended all regular worship services and activities, along with announcing that there will be no attendees at its general conference in April. Full-time missionaries serving in foreign countries are also being sent home to self-quarantine for 14-days, and then being reassigned to serve in their native countries. Deseret Industries’ stores have also been closed.

will@cvradio.com