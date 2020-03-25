Sanitation workers still working hard with precautions

courtesy loganutah.org

Garbage, recycling and now green waste pick-up continues during the pandemic crisis. It’s a reminder that cities are still open for business and also there are a lot of employees who don’t have the option of working from home. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Emily Malik of the Logan Environmental Department said it’s a much needed service.

“Yeah it is an important service, to have your garbage hauled away. When I talk to people I talk to them a lot about how when we roll our cans out it magically disappears. If that wasn’t happening right now, I think we would all take note of that,” she said.

Malik explained how the city organizes sanitation workers during our current situation.

“As far as for our drivers and our landfill employees, it is just business as usual. We have about 50 employees that are between drivers and landfill employees and most of them work solitary with the exception of those in our scalehouse and we’ve taken measures to protect them. Really, it’s protecting our employees but it’s protecting all of the public as well.”

Malik said to further protect workers, if cans blow over or if garbage happens to spill, they are not requiring workers to pick that up right now like they would normally do. You can hear the podcast of the interview at kvnutalk.com