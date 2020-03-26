A 7th case of coronavirus found in Bear River Health District, first confirmed case of community spread

LOGAN – Another coronavirus case was reported Thursday in the Bear River Health District.

It is the seventh confirmed case but unlike the other six, which were travel-related, this is the first described as “community spread.” There is no link to travel and no link to a known case.

There have now been five cases reported in Cache County, two in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The BRHD’s involvement begins when tests come back positive which triggers an investigation.

“We will be in contact with anyone who has been in contact with this person,” said BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge.

There are now 402 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah, including one death.

Thursday in Salt Lake City, State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said the state’s increase in coronavirus cases could last for months. She added that Utah’s hospitalization rate for coronavirus cases is 10 percent, less than some other states and some countries.