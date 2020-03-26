January 30, 1934 January 30, 1934

March 24, 2020 – (age 86)



Anavoe Mangum Barnes, 86, passed away in her home on the morning of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Anavoe was born January 30, 1934 in Junction, Utah, to Francis and Sarah Mangum. She was raised in Pocatello, Idaho, the youngest of seven children.

She married Carl E. Barnes of Downey, Idaho, on November 14, 1952. They had six children and raised them on the family farm in Downey. They had 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Anavoe loved quilting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and family history. She expressed her love to her family by cooking and fed everyone who came to visit. She worked hard on the farm all her life and held firmly to her independence into her last days.

Anavoe is survived by her children Lyle (Janet) Barnes, Julie (Robert) Sorenson, Carla (Richard) Matern, and Lory Jewett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, her sons Edd and David, her granddaughter Brynne Barnes, her grandson, Landon Barnes, and her siblings Erwin Mangum, Ora Smith, Verda Denkers, Vada Twitchell Merrill, Don Mangum, and Carolee Terry.

A small private graveside service will be held in the Downey City Cemetery, 452 East Grant Road, Downey Idaho, for immediate family only on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com