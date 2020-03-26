Representative Potter on legislation to help retain experienced law enforcement

Written by Bill Walter
March 26, 2020


Republican representative for District 3, Val Potter has announced his intention to seek re-election this year.   The legislative session ended a couple weeks ago and on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Potter talked about some of the legislation he ran and was able to get passed.

“I worked on and was part of six bills that passed.  Some of the highlights, there was a phased retirement bill that I worked out with Sheriff (Chad) Jensen. He, of course, has had concerns for years, as have the other sheriffs and the chiefs of police in finding and keeping good law enforcement and public safety,” he explained.

Potter said what the bill does is allow for a person that has put his years in on the force to stay on a partial retirement basis.  So they can take advantage of part of their retirement but yet still stay employed with the agency.

The benefit for sheriffs and chiefs of police is that they can keep their trained officers and deputies working  at jobs that may be not ‘on the street’, but, for example, working in the court house security details and similar duties that take advantage of their training.

Potter said that with the current coronavirus crisis, the federal income tax filing date has been changed from April 15th to July 15th .  He said that will affect the state of Utah because quite a bit of funding comes through that filing.  Potter said a Special Session will be needed to re-evaluate the budget.

