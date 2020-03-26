June 25, 1964 – March 24, 2020 – (age 55)

William (Bill) Paul Murphy, 55, a resident of Hyrum, Utah passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his wife and children. Bill had bravely fought cancer over the past 2 years, but it finally took him away.

Bill was born in Tuscola, Illinois to Paul Dean and Juanita Ruth Murphy. He grew up in Tuscola, Illinois.

He was employed as a mechanic at JBS USA until recently. He was a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother and a great friend to everyone. To know him was to love him.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Baber) Murphy of Hyrum, his children; Michael (Sierra) Murphy of Urbana, Illinois, Kim (Amy) Murphy of Billings, Montana, Brandon (Lindsay) Ugarte of Hyrum, Utah, Jessica Baber, of Salisbury, North Carolina, Nathan Clegg, Hyrum, Utah, Samantha Clegg, Hyrum, Utah; his mother, Ruth Murphy of Arthur, Illinois, his sister, Debbie Murphy (Tom) Bennett and his brother, Tracy Murphy of Tuscola, Illinois. He is survived by aunts, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Paul Dean Murphy and one brother who passed at birth.

Visitation is only allowed to family members at this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any cards, contributions to the family, or flowers may be sent to:

Cache Valley Mortuary

80 West 4200 North

Hyde Park, UT 84318

Bill requested his body be cremated and buried beside his Dad in Illinois, where they will be holding a memorial service for him as well.