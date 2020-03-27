JBS is not missing a beat in a COVID-19 economy

They Hyrum JBS plant employs 1,400 people to run their beef processing facility.

HYRUM – Despite the downturn in the economy and job loss due to COVID-19, the food industry in Cache Valley is a pillar to the economic stability in the region. The JBS beef production facility in Hyrum is open and operating at full capacity.

“The U.S. government has identified the food supply as a critical infrastructure industry and said we have a responsibility to continue our normal work schedules on behalf of the nation,” said JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett. “We take this responsibility seriously.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued an updated Coronavirus Guidance for the American food chain industry.

“If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security – such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply – you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule,” Trump said.

JBS has not missed a beat during the crisis.

“We recognize and embrace the important role we play in making sure people have access to safe, quality food as we collectively face the coronavirus challenge,” said Bruett. “We continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation in the communities where we live and work.”

JBS has implemented several measures, including health protocols to protect the health and well-being of employees.

They have reexamined travel and visitor restrictions, enhanced sanitation efforts, increased telework options, and heightened health protocols and worker benefits to protect the health and well-being of our team members.

The Hyrum facility has 1,400 team members who live in Cache Valley.

In 2016, they added a $100 million 191,000 square-foot addition to increase productivity of the plant.

E.A. Miller Meat & Livestock Co. built a beef processing facility in Hyrum in 1936. In 2007, JBS bought EA Millers. Today the local facility processes nearly one-half million cattle per year.

JBS Hyrum is a significant player in not only the U.S. market, but the international market as well. Meat cut in Hyrum goes to Japan, Taiwan and Mexico.

The company is a an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of JBS S.A., the world’s leading animal protein processor. It is a leading processor of beef and pork in the U.S., a leading processor of beef in Canada and a leading processor of beef and lamb in Australia.

Beef is not the only meat packaged by JBS USA. They also process, prepare, package and deliver fresh, further-processed pork products for sale to customers in more than 100 countries on five continents.