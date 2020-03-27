August 3, 1929 – March 26, 2020 – (age 90)

Joyce Gunnell Powers Ensign, 90, passed away on 3March 26, 2020 in Providence, Utah.

Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on August 3, 1929 to Joshua Brown Gunnell and Hazel Heninger Gunnell, the 4th of 8 children. She attended Utah State University, active in many areas, and chosen as the Pi Kappa Alpha dream-girl as a senior.

She married Bud Powers on June 20, 1952 and they made their home in Brigham City to raise their family. They moved to Loveland, Colorado in 1976, returning to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1979. Bud passed away in 1999.

Joyce married Bruce Ensign on September 15, 2006 in the Logan Temple. They enjoyed 14 wonderful years together in Logan, the town where they both grew up.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its principles formed her life’s foundation. Her greatest joys were in the devotion to her family. Her children and grandchildren have countless memories of her loving support and top-notch waffles with strawberry jam!

Surviving Joyce are her dear husband Bruce, and three children (and spouse): Kelly (Sandy) Powers – Salt Lake City, Utah, David (Kris) Powers – Layton, Utah and Darin (Susie) Powers – Denver, Colorado. Also, siblings Gordon Gunnell, Gaye Freeman, and Dawn Perkins. Joyce has 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Due to pandemic, no public funeral will be held.

Please share memories or thoughts at thememories.com or www.allenmortuaries.net