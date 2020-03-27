Kaysville candidate eager to fight socialism

GOP candidate Katie Witt of Kaysville wants to replace U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop with a combative conservative voice in Congress.

KAYSVILLE – If elected to the U.S. Congress, GOP candidate Katie Witt of Kaysville promises to be a combative voice in Washington D.C.

“I’m running for Congress because radical liberals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ‘squad’ are threatening our Republic and everything we hold dear,” Witt said while announcing her campaign to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop. “We need bold conservative leaders who will to stand up to these radicals. I have stood toe-to-toe and beat liberals before. I’m ready to do it again in Washington.”

The so-called “squad” in Washington is a group of four junior members of the U.S. House of Representatives elected in 2018. They are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Despite their lack of legislative seniority, they are considered to be the leaders of the extreme left-wing of the Democratic Party and are ideologically allied to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid.

As the daughter of an Associated Press correspondent covering state politics, Witt was raised in Utah. While living in Colorado with her husband, she campaigned as an unapologetic conservative and won a seat on the city council of ultra-liberal Boulder, CO. In 2008, she led a caucus campaign for candidate Mitt Romney, during which he earned 100 percent of the eligible caucus delegates.

After returning to Utah, Witt created an innovative online application called Kaysville Condensed to show residents how their local government worked. In 2017, she was elected mayor of Kaysville and led that community to develop a comprehensive 20-year strategic plan for infrastructure improvements without raising taxes.

Witt says that America’s current flirtation with socialist ideology must be strongly opposed in order to preserve capitalism and our constitutional rights.

Witt explains she has first-hand experience with the effects of socialism because her family sheltered refugees from Communist oppression in Vietnam and Poland when she was a child.

“Now, with so many radicals in Congress challenging our freedoms and patriotic values,” she insists, “it’s our time to stand up … America is the greatest country on the face of the earth and we need leaders who aren’t afraid to say how blessed we really are.”

The Utah values that Witt wants to reemphasize in Congress are the sanctity of life, religious liberty, freedom of speech, economic opportunity and the right to keep and bear arms.

She also believes that “fixing our broken borders” must be the first step toward implementing a merit-based immigration system.

“If we are going to change what comes out of the District of Columbia,” Witt argues, “we have to change who we send to D.C. … I will stand up for the values that have made America strong.”