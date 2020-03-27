May 31, 1997 – March 20, 2020 – (age 22)

Marcus Shadrach Welker, son of Eric Welker and Camille Earnshaw, a young man with the body of a giant and heart of an angel, chose to end his life on March 20, 2020.

All who knew him, loved him and knew him as a kind, loving, hard-working, responsible friend and brother who cared deeply for his family and friends and they will always remember his happy smile and gentle spirit. He will be forever loved and forever missed.

Marcus’ early childhood memories were of life on the farm, in Trenton. He ran and played, helped around the house and worked on other farms with his big brother.

When he was 15, the family moved to Smithfield. In the “city”, he started working at Caisson Labs with his father. He loved his friends and co-workers at Caisson.

Marcus enjoyed many hobbies including: ceramics, wood working, metal working, welding, camping, listening to music and audio books, and playing Xbox while watching YouTube.

He could create a vape-cloud like no other and had an impressive collection of juice and mods. As an adult, he loved to share a glass of good liquor and a cigar with friends and guests.

Amazon deliveries arrived several times per week because he loved ordering cool things and having them brought to him. Though he was always willing to work hard to help a friend, he was extremely intelligent and logical, so if there was an easier way to do something, he let you know.

Marcus was always generous with friends and family and very observant of those around him. He gave the most thoughtful gifts, without expecting anything in return. He wore a leather jacket and listened to loud music, but he hated conflict and always promoted peace.

Marcus was not only loved by family and friends, he was loved by his beloved dog El Jefe and he was kind and gentle with all animals. He was very talented with pottery and put great care into all he did. When he wanted to learn how to do something, he would study it until he was expert in that subject.

He loved playing softball with siblings and cousins. During family picnics or outings, he could throw the football or baseball with strength and precision and hit the ball so far that he often held back so the children would not have to run so far to retrieve it.

Marcus had a subtle, dry whit and a deep voice, but he was a man of few words, so friends and family cherish the funny or wise things he shared. He loved traveling and always looked forward to the next exciting vacation. He was able to enjoy one last vacation 2 weeks ago. There are many pictures to help friends and family remember the trips and adventures they’ve shared.

Marcus was 3rd of 7 children and will be forever missed by his brothers and sisters, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a small Memorial on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Friends and family who would like to view his Memorial can visit the Marcus Welker Memorial page on Facebook after March 31, 2020. #coronasucks

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net