Mayor Daines reassures residents help is on the way

LOGAN – Some citizens of Logan City may be going through time with COVID-19 information being the main topic of every news program.

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines recognizes people are worried and concerned about the future of the city during the virus crisis.

Daines has seen a lot of economic issues while serving as an elected official. She was elected as Logan City Mayor in November 2017. Prior to that, she served on the Municipal Council for eight years.

“We are going through some tough times right now, but help is coming,” she said.

Logan City has made some changes due to Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s instructions. The city has altered the way they do things and there are instructions and suggestions on the city’s website.

“On our website we have a link to Senator Mitt Romney’s COVID-19 website that gives information concerning economic relief for businesses and individuals,” the mayor said. “We are here to help and get as much done as we can and be within the Governor’s guidelines.”

She said that parks, light and other crews are practicing social distancing by utilizing small groups and using the same trucks. Park playgrounds, however, have been closed throughout the city. They are all still at work to make things run smoothly during this global pandemic.

“The city’s website also has some tips on how to do business with the city while things are closed down,” she said. ”People can pay bills online or over the telephone.”

There is a link on the Logan City’s website for small businesses.

She said the Logan River Golf Course is open for business.

“They are doing their best to sterilize the carts and they have put a PVC pipe in the holes to be able to clean them better,” Mayor Daines said. “We are trying to adapt to the situation the best we can.”

The city’s library is a doing their part. They have a book pick up are where people can order a book online and they will bring the book out in a bag and deliver it to a car.

The books are placed inside of paper bags and a librarian brings them out to a table where the patron shows their library card and picks up the books.

“The city utilities are using drop boxes for people to pay their bills,” she said. “We have closed the city offices to the public and the skate park and we will be closing down the toys in the park soon.”

She said the toys are hard to keep clean and those are well used and a place the virus can spread.

“We are trying to come up with a plan to hold a public City Council meeting online or with some kind of a video conference so we can get some public input,” she said. “These are interesting times people need to continue to think about and check on their neighbors.”

There are some wonderful things going on in the city, people are watching out for each other and that should continue, she said.

“People just need to practice the Golden Rule,” she said. “Treat people how you want to be treated.”