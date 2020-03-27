Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase to 9 in the Bear River Health District

LOGAN – Friday, as the number of Utahns tested for COVID-19 approached 10,000, a second death from the disease was reported, plus two more names were added to the list of confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District. Both were found in Box Elder County.

The two newly reported cases involve someone over 60, the infection was travel related; and another individual between 18-60, the disease in this case was community spread. Both are now at home in self-isolation.

The total number of cases in the Bear River Health District is nine, including seven in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

Community Spread refers to multiple people in the same area contracting the disease where there is no obvious chain of events to connect them all.

Bear River Health Department spokesperson Holly Budge emphasized using responsible social distancing, staying at home and practicing good health hygiene as wise practices to keep the virus from spreading through the community.

The second Utahn to die of COVID-19 is a woman under age 60, with significant underlying health issues from southwestern Utah. She died Thursday at a Salt Lake area hospital.

Total number of cases in Utah has reached 480, a 19 percent increase over a day earlier.

In response to questions about testing in Utah, Budge explained throughout the state there are many agencies conducting testing for the coronavirus and in many parts of the state, including Cache Valley, there are several.

“Most facilities report results of tests within 48 hours,” she said. “For others, it can take up to five days to report the results. So, there is some variability.”

She said the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is working on a “dashboard” that will make it possible for anyone interested to see total COVID-19 testing numbers in Utah, county-by-county.

She said current UDOH numbers indicate only five percent of individuals tested in Utah have contracted the disease.