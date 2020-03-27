Robert Gordon McGavin passed away peacefully at home, with family members by his side, on March 18, 2020.

He was born January 26, 1929, to Lorin and Fern McGavin, in Richmond, Utah. Robert graduated from North Cache High School. Robert was born, raised, and educated in Richmond, Utah. He was an LDS member and held the church in high regard.

He served his country honorably while in the Army stationed in Korea. In civilian life he was employed by GSA, a US Government Federal Agency, as a supply coordinator and distributor for over 30 years. He has been retired and enjoying life for the last 15 plus years in Ogden, Utah with friends and family.

Robert, AKA, Bullit, loved sports events, dancing, poker, and board games. He especially enjoyed time spent with family, such as family dinners, birthdays, picnics, and special occasions.

Robert is survived by 30 plus nephews and 40 plus nieces.

Robert was a wonderful family member with a quick wit and sharp sense of humor, who was loved by friends and family alike. He will be greatly missed but will always remain in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers.

Robert is preceded in death by parents Lorin and Fern McGavin, two brothers: Keith and Chad, five sisters: Blanche, Lucille, Neita, Georga and Dottie. He was also preceded by many additional cherished and beloved family members whom were close to his heart.

Funeral services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah from 9:30 – 10:30am on Saturday, March 28, 2020 (family only). Service will be followed by graveside services at Richmond City Cemetery, 320 North 200 East, Richmond, Utah starting at 11:00am (family only). Attendance restrictions are due to current CDC circumstances and recommendations.

We love you “Uncle Bob”. God bless and love always, your family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at leavittsmortuary.com