10 COVID-19 cases now in Bear River District

LOGAN – Another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Box Elder County pushes the total in the Bear River Health District to 10, five in Box Elder County, five in Cache County and none in Rich County.

BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge said the new case reported Saturday involves an individual 18-60 and the disease in this case was community spread. This person is now home in self-isolation.

As of Saturday, the Utah Department of Health reports there are now 602 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 122 more than Friday.

Looking at extremes, the total number of cases in Salt Lake County jumped to 279 Saturday, while the cases in Summit County increased to 135. Saturday, the first positive COVID-19 case in Grand County was found to be a woman between the ages of 25 and 45.

In other news, to limit public gatherings and stop the spread of COVID-19, the state has shut down all Department of Motor Vehicles lobbies. There will still be drive-thru service at the Salt Lake, South Valley, Farmington, Ogden and Hurricane locations.