13 COVID-19 cases now in the Bear River Health District, USU provides coronavirus update

LOGAN – No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection were added to the totals in the Bear River Health District Monday, following three new cases Sunday.

Two of the three new cases Sunday were found in Box Elder County and one from Cache County. To date, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported in Rich County.

All three of the new cases were recorded as “community spread.” That brings the total of cases in the Bear River Health District to 13.

BRHD spokesperson Holly Budge said of the two new Box Elder cases, one was included in the 18-60 age group, the other was the first infected person in the district under 18. The new Cache County case was between the ages of 18-60.

All three are in self-isolation at home.

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett Saturday released a statement in response to the directives Governor Gary Herbert presented Friday.

“The health and safety of all our campus community members – students, faculty and staff – depend upon us making the right decisions and following the guidance of our public health experts.

“As of today, USU is still operating in Level 2 of our Infectious Disease Response Plan,” Cockett continued. “But we are preparing for the potential of county health officials taking actions in the future that would move us to Level 1 status, defined as ‘all functions performed remotely and off site except functions designated as on-site essential.'”

She said USU administrators will identify employees who will provide essential on-site functions and all other employees who are able to work remotely will do so. Employees who cannot perform their work remotely will be paid through “COVID-19 administrative leave.”

Monday’s Utah Department of Health COVID-19 list reports 806 total cases to date and 16,003 persons who have been tested statewide. There have been four COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

Utah cases increased by 87 from Sunday to Monday; the daily increase was more than 100 Friday and Saturday.

In related news around the state, in-person counter service at the Utah State Tax Commission was shut down starting Monday for all but “critical issues” like making cash payments on liens.

Also, a public health order from the Wasatch County Health Department directed people to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.