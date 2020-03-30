AT&T Sports Net to rebroadcast Utah State football and men’s basketball games

LOGAN, Utah – AT&T Sports Net will be rebroadcasting Utah State football and men’s basketball games throughout the month of April, beginning with the Aggies on the hardwood on Thursday, April 2, at 5 p.m. (MT).
USU will be featured on the network 14 times during the month with nine men’s basketball contests and five football games set to be broadcast. The complete schedule of Utah State events include:
April 2 (5 p.m. MT) – Men’s Basketball vs BYU, from Dec. 2, 2017
Sam Merrill scores 14 points at Utah State loses 75-66 at home against BYU
April 4 (2 p.m. MT) – Football vs Colorado State, from Oct. 7, 2017
Suli Tamaivena and Gaje Ferguson combine for 27 tackles as CSU beats USU 27-14 at home
April 7 (2 p.m. MT) – Football at UNLV, from Oct. 21, 2017
Jordan Love makes his first career start and throws for 316 yards and two touchdowns as USU wins 52-28 at UNLV
April 7 (5 p.m. MT) – Men’s Basketball at UNLV, from Jan. 6, 2018
Sam Merrill scores 20 points as Utah State posts an 85-78 victory at UNLV
April 9 (2 p.m. MT) – Football at New Mexico, from Nov. 4, 2017
LaJuan Hunt rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns as USU beats New Mexico 24-10 on the road
April 10 (5 p.m. & 10 p.m. MT) – Men’s Basketball vs Boise State, from Feb. 10, 2018
Utah State comes from behind to post a 71-65 victory over league-leading Boise State
April 15 (5 p.m. MT) – Men’s Basketball at Fresno State, from Feb. 5, 2019
Neemias Queta records 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as USU wins 82-81 on the road at Fresno State
April 16 (2 p.m. MT) – Football at Wyoming, from Oct. 20, 2018
Darwin Thompson rushes for 109 yards and two touchdowns as USU beats Wyoming 24-16 in Laramie
April 19 (2 p.m. MT) – Football at Colorado State, from Nov. 17, 2018
Aaren Vaughns catches the go-ahead touchdown with 43 seconds to play, while CSU’s touchdown as time expires is called off
April 20 (5 p.m. MT) – Men’s Basketball at Colorado State, from March 5, 2019
Sam Merrill scores 38 points as the Aggies seal the 2018-19 regular-season championship at Colorado State, 100-96
April 23 (5 p.m. MT) – Men’s Basketball vs Fresno State, from Dec. 7, 2019
Neemias Queta makes his 2019-20 season debut as Utah State beats Fresno State 77-70 in overtime
AT&T Sports Net can be found on DirecTV (channel 683), Dish (channel 414) and Comcast (channel 52).