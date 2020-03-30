August 9, 1981 – March 29, 2020 – (age 38)

Chorn (Jon) Tiew son of Lai Tiew and Hout Meak passed away at the age of 38 peacefully at the U of U Hospital.

He leaves behind his awesome wife Linna, his dear son Alex and all his siblings: Sola Hough, Janee, Jim and Sandy Tiew.

He was always the center of attention anywhere he went. He was a hard worker and loved his family very much. He loved to go camping, fishing and playing golf. His presence will be missed but will live on through our memories.

Private family graveside will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at nelsonfuneralhome.com