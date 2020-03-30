December 1, 1923 – March 27, 2020 – (age 96)
Donna Hirschi Reading passed away peacefully in her own home on the morning of March 27, 2020. We are grateful that she was able to live at home until her passing according to her wishes.
Donna was born in Montpelier, Idaho to William C. and Anna Kunz Hirschi. She was raised with her seven siblings in Cokeville, Wyoming. She moved to Logan, Utah when she was a senior in high school and met her husband-to-be, Karl F. Reading, on graduation day.
They were married in August 1943 and had four children. She was a full-time homemaker, maintained a large vegetable and flower garden, and worked at Skanchy’s Market for well over thirty years. She always wanted to be a teacher but didn’t have the opportunity to go to college. However, she was a gifted teacher to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other children. She also mentored young mothers and volunteered for the Bridgerland Literacy program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Karl, son Rodney Karl Reading, grandson Bill Atkinson and many friends. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Atkinson (Spencer, deceased), Samaria, Idaho; Gayle Godfrey (Bob), Providence, Utah; and Karla Reading (Allan Ayoub), Salt Lake City, Utah; eight grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
We wish to express our gratitude to Sunshine Hospice for their capable and tender care of Donna during her last few years. She was very well loved and will be greatly missed.
