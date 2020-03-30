April 15, 1923 – March 24, 2020 – (age 96)

Fawn Buttars Lamb, 96, of Logan, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Logan, Utah .

She was born April 15, 1923 in Clarkston, Utah to Harvey Louis Buttars and Lottie Heggie Jordine Buttars. She was raised in Clarkston along with her 3 sisters (Flossie, Lottie Lou, Belva) and brother (Ross).

Fawn graduated from North Cache High School in 1941. She married her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Lamb of Plymouth, Utah in 1942. Together they lived in Logan, Utah where they raised two daughters and a son.

Fawn enjoyed golfing for over 50 years and was a long time member of the Logan Golf and Country Club.

Fawn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fawn is survived by her children; Kenna (Michael) Haymore of The Colony, Texas, Janet (Thomas) Powers of Newbury Park, California, son, Kim (Christina) Lamb of Brookings, Oregon, her brother Ross Buttars of Clarkston, Utah, 4 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Fawn was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Kenneth Lamb), sisters, (Flossie Atkinson, Lottie Lou Phillips, and Belva Snyder) and granddaughter Lorie Powers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net