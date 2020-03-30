Jorge Albert Black

March 30, 2020

Jorge Albert Black, infant son of A.C. and Kellie Black, was born and passed away on March 18, 2020 in Murray, Utah.

He is survived by his parents, A.C. and Kellie Ward Black, and older brother, William Charles Black of Malad, Idaho, and grandparents Ryan and Bobbie Ward of Malad, Idaho, and Gary and Lorena Black of Independence, Missouri. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him dearly.

He was laid to rest on March 23, 2020 in Malad, Idaho.

