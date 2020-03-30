Joseph Dewain Knudsen

Joe’s journey began on September 21, 1939 in Deweyville, Utah, but after a short battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home on March 27, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was a devoted husband to Karen Norr Knudsen for 54 years, a loving father to Darren (Connie), Fielding, Utah, Cory (Amy), West Jordan, Utah, and Cami (Favorite daughter) Portland, Oregon. Joe was lucky to have 10 wonderful grandchildren who loved him dearly. Also survived by his three brothers, Neil (Jean), Terry (Shirley), and Colin (Pamela).

Joe graduated from Bear River high school and Utah State University with a Bachelors of Science degree. He taught science, math, and physical education at Hillcrest Jr. High for 31 years. Joe also served as President of the Murray Education Association. He retired in 1996. Joe was enlisted in the National Guard from 1962 – 1968 and achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Joe met a hometown girl and after 8 years of wooing her; they were finally married in the Logan LDS temple January 14, 1966. He held several church callings during his life including Elders Quorum President, High Priest Presidency, Stake Missionary, and several other callings.

Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, sons, and grandkids. He loved camping with his family, trips to Yellowstone and Southern Utah, playing sports including softball, football, and basketball, taking his grandkids to McDonald’s, and playing Barbies.

Joe was met at the golden gate by his mom and dad, Loa and Ursel Knudsen, his mother and father-in-law, Gladys and Myrl Norr, nephew Ryan Knudsen, and niece Cokette.

An immediate family-only viewing will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am followed by a graveside service at the Deweyville Cemetery at 12:00 Noon.

A special thank you to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice especially Bonnie and Shannon along with Dr. Chad Merrill for their compassion and care of our dad.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com