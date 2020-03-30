Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Judith Howard Obray passed away March 26, 2020.

Judith was born September 12, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ellis Asher and Phyllis Jacobsen Howard, the second of seven children.

Judith met the love of her life, Harold L. Obray in 1964 during a church activity. They were Sealed in the Salt Lake Temple November 22, 1967 and have been married for 52 years.

As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she faithfully served in many callings throughout her life. She participated in the scouting organization achieving multiple awards including Wood Badge and Silver Beaver. She helped her three sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and her two daughters earn their Young Women’s Medallion. She also served as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple for seven years and served a two-year mission as Spiritual Adviser at West Ridge Academy. Most recently Judith was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers where she worked and volunteered in many positions including, gift counter at the DUP Museum, on the International Board of Directors over Publications, and as Company President of the Salt Lake Olympus Company. She loved visiting with all the DUP Daughters at conventions all over the country. She was also actively involved with the Sons of Utah Pioneers where she served on Committees for the Brother Brigham’s Ball, SUPer DUPer Days, and the Days of 47 Royalty. She was always dedicated to all her callings and served them to the fullest. She always loved her scout sons, West Ridge granddaughters, fellow Salt Lake Temple workers, and DUP daughters.

Judith is survived by her loving husband, Harold; son, Michael (LaRee) and their children, Tayne (Dalton), Colton, Garrett and Hunter; son, Brandon (Jennifer) Chandler and their children, Marty Jean (Brent) Partridge (great-grandson, BJ), Frank-Matthew, Katherine, Sara, Amber, and Makayla; daughter, Natalie (Walter) Gonzalez and their children, Karen, Hellen, and Kelly; daughter, Brittany (Scott) Sine and son, Ashton Bair; and son, Christian; siblings, Roger (Pat) Howard, Wesley (Liz) Howard, Rebecca (Pat) Marshall, Sandra (John) Lachowsky, and Colleen (Robert) Sorensen; brother-in-law, Richard (Regina) Obray; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lugene Gabaldon; brother and sister-in-law, Delmar and Donna Obray.

Judith loved all her Family, her friends, and everyone she met. She leaves everyone with her beautiful smile.

Services to be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at peelfuneralhome.com