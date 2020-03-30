Kody Michael Greer

Kody (28) passed away on March 26, 2020 due to complications from a blood clot.

Kody was born January 2, 1992 in Ogden, Utah to Wayne and Tracy Greer. Kody grew up in Washington Terrace and graduated from Bonneville High School in 2010.

Kody worked at several RV dealerships as a service writer, technician, and also in sales. He was very talented in all of his jobs. He was a skilled welder and mechanic who loved working on just about everything.

Anyone who knew Kody would agree that he was an avid outdoorsman who excelled at long range shooting and loved to build custom long range rifles.

But most of all, Kody would never miss spending time with his son, Brakkyn; especially when it came to passing on his love of hunting, fishing, and time at the shooting range.

Kody always made friends everywhere he went; he was especially skilled at making people laugh. He was a good listener and always lent a helping hand.

Kody is survived by his son Brakkyn Greer; Brakkyn’s mother Jessica Leishman; his parents Wayne and Tracy Greer; and his four siblings, Misty (Josh) Hancock, Justin (Becca) Prescott, Misty Prescott (George), and his twin sister Kayleigh Greer (Rusten). He is also survived by grandparents, Dave and Rika Darby, Bonnie Greer, Carl Harding, Dennis and Charmaine McFarland, Debra Vargus, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, one niece, and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Greer.

A special thank you to Chelsea for all your love and support.

A private viewing will be held for immediate family members only due to state issued guidelines. We will be having a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with family and you can also watch a remembrance video at lindquistmortuary.com